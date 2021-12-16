The Airport Advisory Board gave their stamp of approval on a proposal that would allow commercial parachuting and hot air balloon operations to land within the Lake Havasu City limits if they have a city-issued permit.
The Lake Havasu City Council plans to discuss the proposed changes to city code next month, and asked the Airport Advisory Board to provide a recommendation to the council first. After some discussion, the board voted unanimously to recommend approval of the proposal as written.
Airport Supervisor Damon Anderson explained to the board that the issue came up during a City Council meeting in September when a group of citizens, including the owner of a local helicopter tour company that operated on the Island for several weeks before being told that it was against city code, lobbied for the council to consider changes to the ordinance that would allow take offs and landings within city limits.
Another couple who were exploring starting a skydiving business in Lake Havasu City also attended the council meeting in September, saying the changes would benefit their planned business as well.
“There were a lot of people who stood up for the helicopter operator, but we had 10 fold that in phone calls and visits to city hall with complaints about noise and things of that nature,” Anderson said.
The main change being proposed states: “Aeronautical commercial activities for parachutes and hot air balloons shall be allowed within the city only when authorized by a City-issued permit.”
“That last section is probably the biggest part that they are doing,” Anderson told the board after reading the proposed amendment. “They are going to draft up a new permit for commercial operations. They want to be parachute friendly, the same way they wanted to be hot air balloon friendly. But if you are going to do it as a commercial activity you’ll have to get a permit for that.”
Although the changes would allow for skydiving or hot air balloon businesses, helicopter tour companies would still have to take off and land at the airport if the amendment is adopted as proposed.
Boardmember Michael Barton said he agreed that helicopter operations should be kept out at the airport.
“I don’t think the neighbors, when they bought their property out (on the Island), thought they would have an airport in their backyard,” he said.
Anderson agreed, and said helicopter operations on the Island could turn into a problem quickly.
“Once you allow one person, more come,” he said.
Barton also asked if the skydiving business still wants to use the Island.
“They do and they don’t,” Anderson responded. “They have actually come up with some other land out north of town – which is great. They are going to create a drop zone there, and that will be the majority of where they are going to do their drops. But in the busy season, if they are allowed to do it on the Island, then they still want to do that.”
Anderson said he had a meeting scheduled on Thursday to check out the possible drop zone north of town, but said he wasn’t sure exactly where it is during the meeting on Wednesday.
Boardmember Mark Taylor suggested that the code changes clarify that aircraft can take off and land at the airport without a permit from the city – noting that the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport is city property.
“The airport is understood, but it’s not in writing,” Taylor said.
Anderson said he had the same thought and brought it up while the proposal was being written, but said the city seemed satisfied with the language as written.
Boardmember Katrin Phillips asked about the permitting process, and specifically who would be awarding the permits.
“Are those people that are familiar with the size of balloons, or aviation operations?” Phillips said.
Anderson said the permitting process for commercial parachutes and hot air balloons is currently being created because they do not exist under current city code.
