Another project is getting set to kick off at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport during a two-year stretch that includes several major projects headlined by repaving all of the taxiways and the runway for the first time in decades.
Today the Lake Havasu City Council will consider awarding the bid for construction services for a significantly smaller project. The Rehabilitate & Reconstruct Taxiway project would lay down crushed aggregate rock to prevent soil erosion and reduce “foreign object debris” from getting on the runway and taxiways, which can cause major damage to aircraft – especially propellers.
“It’s some dust control rock that will be going down,” said Airport Supervisor Damon Anderson. “Right now it is a soil cement that they put down a long time ago. It isn’t working all that well, and they are moving up to using some interlocking rock that they will be putting in.”
The council will consider awarding the bid to Glendale-based Combs Construction Company for $456,651.80, which was the lowest of four bids received. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $559,000 and bids came back as high as $899,635.
According to the current Capital Improvement Plan, Havasu budgeted a total of $460,000 for construction and construction management this year with $414,000 (90%) coming from an airport-specific grant from the Arizona Department of Transportation and $46,000 (10%) local match from the city.
The CIP says the project includes a total of 28,000 square yards.
Anderson said the project isn’t expected to require any major closures or adjustments to air traffic during construction.
Combs Construction is currently working on the taxiway repavement project at the airport. Anderson said the company appears to have been able to take advantage of the fact it already has work crews on site to submit a bid lower than the engineer’s estimate.
Anderson said he hopes that both taxiway projects will be wrapped up within the next 45 days.
The city is also expected to put construction of the runway repavement project out to bid later this month.
