Airshow lineup continues to grow

BULLHEAD CITY — Another performer has been added to the growing list of participants for the inaugural Laughlin/Bullhead Airshow.
The airshow will be held April 1 at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport.
Vicky Benzing, flying a colorful Boeing Stearman, is the latest act to confirm participation in the one-day show that will bring aerobatic performers, military demonstrations and interactive ground displays to the local airport.
Admission to the airshow is free.
Benzing, based at Pine Mountain Lake Airport near Yosemite, California, has owned the World War II-era Stearman single-engine biplane since 1998.
Except for the engine and a smoke system, the plane remains as it was built. The plane, according to airshow officials and Benzing’s website, vickybenzing.com, was manufactured by Boeing Aircraft Company in 1940 and was used during World War II as a training aircraft at air bases in Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama “where hundreds of pilots learned to fly in it.”
After the war ended, the plane was transferred to Eagle Field is Dos Palos, California, and sold from the War Assets Administration for $770.
The airplane’s first non-governmental owner fitted the aircraft with a 450-horsepower engine and converted it into a crop-dusting plane, used for spraying operations in the Sacramento Valley until 1973, when it was disassembled and put into storage.
Stadel Aircraft, in Yuba City, California, restored the plane in 1990, converting it to a standard acrobatic category aircraft.
Benzing purchased it eight years later and has been a competitive aerobatic pilot since 2005.
She has flown hundreds of airshow performances among her more than 9,500 hours of flight time — and has made more than 1,300 parachute jumps.
In addition to aerobatics, Benzing has been involved in airplane racing and, in 2015, became the “fastest woman racer” in the history of the Reno Air Races, hitting 469 mph in an Aero Vodochody jet.
Benzing has worked on a number of film and television projects, including the documentary “Mercury 13,” where she is shown flying her Boeing Stearman. That documentary is available on Netflix.
The first three confirmed acts were announced in December — stunt pilots Brad Wursten and Jon Melby and jet car driver Bill Braack — and since then, the A-10 Team, a group of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft based at Arizona’s Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, has been added.
Ground displays listed thus far include a T-1A Jayhawk, an F-16, a Black Helicopter, a KC-190J tanker, a World War II-era KC-130J and a PBJ Mitchell bomber.
For more information about the Laughlin Bullhead Airshow, go to www.laughlinbullheadairshow.com.
