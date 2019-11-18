Arizona State Parks and Trails officials are planning to close Alamo Lake’s main launch ramp this January as federal contractors begin long-awaited repairs to the 50-year-old Alamo Dam.
The repair project’s second phase is scheduled to begin next year, almost 18 months after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers drained more than 9 billion gallons of water from Alamo Lake into the Bill Williams River. Repairs to the dam’s sill and later, a replacement of the facility’s bulkhead gate, will be its first substantial repairs since the dam was constructed in 1968.
Repairs to Alamo Dam were initially expected to be completed by early this winter. According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Dave Palmer, however, those repairs were delayed.
“Once the sill is removed, it will be replaced with a new one to facilitate the eventual installation of the bulkhead gate,” Palmer said. “The gate is required to maintain the upper conduit and maintain the service and emergency gates, as well as the lower conduit of the dam. No change to the lake level is planned for this work … however, the main boat ramp will be closed to the public during this operation.”
According to a statement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in September, construction equipment including two barges, a crane, two boats and work trucks will be staged near the lake’s main boat ramp. That ramp is scheduled to close starting Jan. 2, and will remain closed indefinitely, according to State Parks officials.
The release of water from Alamo Dam last March was a necessary measure to lower the lake’s water level and make the pending repairs possible, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. According to past statements by Palmer, the Corps of Engineers hopes to make such repairs a regular occurrence, to be scheduled once every five to ten years.
Alamo Lake’s Cholla boat ramp will still be accessible throughout the dam’s repairs, according to State Parks officials. Boaters are asked to stay clear of the dive area when repair efforts begin.
Where is Alamo Lake?
