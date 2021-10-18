A 44-year-old man from Anchorage was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers pulled him over for blowing through a four-way stop.
According to the police report on Oct. 15 at 1:54 a.m. a Lake Havasu City officer was parked at Mulberry Avenue and Swanson Avenue for traffic enforcement when they saw a black 2004 BMW M3 make a left hand turn at the intersection without yielding to the stop sign.
Police say they activated their emergency lights and pulled the BMW over. The report says that when officers made contact with the driver he identified himself as Louis Spencer, who also told police that he did not have his driver’s license, registration or insurance with him the report says.
The police say that dispatch confirmed the driver was Louis Spencer and that Spencer’s license was suspended as he had multiple prior DUIs. The report says that officers asked Spencer to step out of his car and perform field sobriety tests which he allegedly failed and was placed under arrest. The report says he was transported to LHCPD jail where Spencer stated he would not comply with any test and requested a lawyer. Police say a search warrant for Spencer’s blood.
Spencer was booked for a felony charge of an aggravated DUI.
— Today’s News- Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.