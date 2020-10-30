An Alaska woman was arrested last month on charges of theft from an Acoma Boulevard location. After her arrest, however, police found evidence allegedly showing that she may have been guilty of far worse.
Police were called to an Acoma Boulevard storage yard after receiving reports that Patricia Moriarty, 37, of Anarbour, may have taken a bag out of an unattended vehicle without the permission of the vehicle’s owner. The woman allegedly fled the scene when confronted by employees, but responding officers found Moriarty – who matched alleged witness descriptions – shortly afterward. Moriarty was allegedly in possession of several bags when she was detained by officers.
Police say Moriarty was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe containing residue of the same at the time of her arrest. She was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of theft, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At the jail, officers allegedly found documents inside Moriarty’s backpack that belonged to multiple victims. The documents included mail, checks, bank statements, email addresses, credit card numbers, driver’s license numbers and social security numbers.
Also found in Moriarty’s backpack were two checks belonging to victims, which were allegedly signed in Moriarty’s name. Officers contacted the owners of those checks, the report said, who informed investigators that the checks were never willingly given to Moriarty. The owners of those checks were allegedly victims in recent criminal incidents, including the theft of a victim’s mail, and a motor vehicle theft that took place in September.
Another victim allegedly told police that her purse was stolen in 2019. Since then, the victim said, she has been the victim of identity theft that ruined her credit.
Moriarty was additionally charged with one felony count of aggravated identity theft.
As of Friday, Moriarty remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
