Albertsons

Kroger announced last October that it intended to purchase Albertsons/Safeway.

 Today’s News-Herald file

PHOENIX — Attorney General Kris Mayes is investigating whether to try to block the proposed merger of the state’s two largest grocery chains.

Mayes said Thursday she wants to know what will be the effects of allowing the combination of Kroger Co., the parent of Smith’s and Fry’s Foods, with Albertsons Companies, which operates not just stores under its own name but purchased Safeway and all the stores that company owned in 2015.

1
0
3
0
2

Tags

(2) comments

Thomas Garven

This merger and acquisition concern me. Having worked in Corporate America for over 50 years most of the time when it happens, prices increase, employees lose their jobs stores close and the consumer is stuck with a potential drive to another city for their groceries. And those so-called synergies that someone thinks will save money are for the most part fantasy and generally, everything becomes more expensive.

It is time to seriously look at what Corporate America is trying to do.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

It’s time to stop what corporate America is doing!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.