A man accused of attempted murder in a Lake Havasu City shooting last month is now arguing self-defense in the case.
Christopher Begaye, 45, of Albuquerque, was arraigned this week in Mohave Superior Court, on charges stemming from a shooting that occurred Aug. 9, in the area of Park Terrace Avenue. According to initial police statements, Begaye was traveling in a vehicle with the victim that afternoon. Begaye allegedly shot the victim in her upper chest, before the victim managed to escape. Begaye allegedly drove away from the scene, and his vehicle was found about 15 minutes later near the Shops at Lake Havasu. Begaye was reportedly found sleeping on a nearby bench when officers arrived at the location, and was taken into custody at the scene.
Begaye has been charged with counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, weapons misconduct and disorderly conduct by domestic violence.
Deputy Mohave County Public Defender George Hibbeler entered a plea of not guilty at Begaye’s arraignment on Monday, and filed a list of possible defenses in Mohave Superior Court, to be brought forward at Begaye’s pending trial. Those defenses include insufficiency of the state’s evidence, general denial, lack of specific intent to commit the crime, self-defense and general justification in shooting the victim.
Begaye is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a Sept. 27 pre-trial conference in the case.
As of Wednesday, Begaye remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.