A hostess and manager at Shugure’s, Alexis Heckel, 21, spent the last two years looking for a duplex in Lake Havasu City.
When Heckel was finally able to find a duplex for her and her two children replacing the rundown one they had been living in, rent ended up being more expensive than she had hoped.
“On my own without my daughter’s father’s income I wouldn’t have been able to qualify for anything,” Heckel said.
Heckel had plans to go to school, even had some money put aside for tuition, but with the rent she is paying now Heckel needs to work fulltime. Despite living in Lake Havasu City for 13 years, Heckel says that she is now looking to move to the Phoenix area.
“Everywhere has the same pricing right now but I would be able to make more money and probably be able to afford living out there,” Heckel said.
Overall the two year search has been an extremely draining process for Heckel filled with uncertainty. “It was stressful,” Heckel said. “It was very discouraging too, because you put in so much money for the application fees and you just get denied…because there are so many applications that they are looking at. There is so many people looking for places it feels impossible. You basically have to make what a doctor makes to afford any type of housing out here.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.