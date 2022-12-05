Lake Havasu City’s transportation department is now offering a ride out to The Shops at Lake Havasu and back, and it will be free through at least the end of the year.
The transportation department kicked off its second pilot bus route known as The Express, with a couple stops in the downtown area before heading straight out to The Shops. The bus service, called Bridge, currently runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The route starts in the Pima Wash Parking Lot every hour, on the hour – with the first bus leaving at 9 a.m. and the last one leaving at 2 p.m.
So far, riders have been slow to take advantage of the new service. Driver Tommy Honeycutt said he gave a total of two bus rides through the first week and a half – one person going both ways. But Transportation Director Patrick Cipres is confident that the route will begin to pick up steam as word gets out.
“This will be like Direct,” Cipres said. “The first month or two we started Direct it was pretty hit and miss. Now every day we have new riders. In a week we probably take 20 to 30 brand new riders (on Direct) every week. I’m sure this will be the same. It will only take one group to get out and start saying, ‘I take the ride to Walmart and it only costs me $1.50.’”
Cipres said neither Direct, the city’s door-to-door ride share service, nor Flex, Havasu’s handicap accessible service, go all the way out to The Shops on the far northern edge of city limits. But both of those services do provide rides to the Pima Wash Parking Lot for a maximum of $3. The idea behind The Express route is to get riders out to The Shops and back from the Pima Wash lot, whether they get there using city transit, private transit, or walk there when the weather is nice. The only other stop in the downtown area is the Arizona State University Campus.
The bus can hold a total of 14 passengers – including two wheelchairs.
Cipres agreed to meet up with Today’s News-Herald in late November for a ride on the new pilot route:
Honeycutt pulls the bus away from the stop behind Nomadic in the Pima Wash Parking Lot right on time, at 10 a.m., on the day before Thanksgiving. He drives east on Birch Square to get onto Acoma Boulevard, then heads towards Swanson Avenue to get to the ASU Havasu campus for stop number two.
Honeycutt has been driving for Havasu for the past three months, but has lived in the city for a little more than four years.
He said he moved to town from Southern California in 2018, after retiring from his job in aerospace where he helped build satellites for Hughes Aircraft Company for years.
“I’ve been vacationing out here for a long time,” Honeycutt said. “When retirement came along I decided it was time to get out of California – just like everybody else.”
Honeycutt is also a volunteer on the Community Emergency Response Team, driving the group’s vehicle to different emergencies in town. He said he has been with CERT for nearly as long as he has lived in Havasu.
“A friend of mine is the assistant team lead for them, so he talked me into joining,” Honeycutt said.
Three months ago, Honeycutt saw an ad saying the city was hiring drivers for its transportation department and decided to apply. Although he is still a relatively new employee, he has already driven the bus for Bridge, as well as the smaller Direct vehicles that provide door-to-door ride share services.
“I love it, just getting to meet people from the city,” Honeycutt said. “You learn your way around the city driving around in it. You can get lost in this city otherwise.”
But navigating to a new place as a Direct driver has never been an issue for Honeycutt. He said the vehicles have navigation that is automatically pulled up for the driver when a ride is requested – without them having to input an address.
Although The Express bus route hasn’t had many riders yet, Honeycutt said he is always busy when he drives for Direct. He estimated that he gives between 10 and 19 riders per day in a typical 6-hour shift.
“It’s busy the whole day. We take a lot of people to work, we take a lot of people shopping, we take people to their medical appointments – It has been interesting,” Honeycutt said. “I’ve had people I’ve picked up four times in one day, just going from place to place to place.”
Cipres said Direct is currently providing between 60 and 70 rides each day, and estimated that they get about 20 or 30 brand new riders using Direct for the first time each week.
“It has taken off like crazy,” Cipres said. “We are actually hoping to add some more vehicles later this year for Direct. Right now there are mornings we run four vehicles and they are all full. Because it is a shared ride service, they might get three or four riders at a time.”
The bus pulls into the ASU Havasu campus just a few minutes past the hour. When the bus comes to a stop in front of Santiago Hall by the poll marking the bus stop, Honeycutt announces that the bus will be taking off again in 3 minutes.
Cipres said the stop on campus will provide ASU students with easy access to Walmart and The Shops, which is something that Cipres said the school’s administration has been looking for, for its students. Cipres said the ASU stop could also become popular for residents of The Views at Lake Havasu for quick access to the mall. Honeycutt noted that residents of The Views already have access to a bus to Walmart once per week, on Wednesdays, but said the city bus would be a good option if they wanted to go on a different day, or at a different time.
Cipres also noted that many of the apartment complexes in Havasu are located between Swanson Avenue and Magnolia, so the ASU location could be an easy spot for them to catch a ride out to the mall.
At the promised time the bus begins to roll, exiting campus on Magnolia Drive heading south to Smoketree Avenue to get to State Route 95.
Havasu residents used to driving on SR95 may notice that the ride on the bus is exceptionally smooth – even on the bridge over a wash north of town that causes most vehicles to bounce up and down.
“On the bouncy bridge, it doesn’t bounce,” Honeycutt noted with a laugh.
Cipres said that is due to the buses’ suspension system that uses oil rather than air. Cipres said, in addition to providing a smooth ride, that type of suspension is expected to require less maintenance.
Honeycutt says traffic on the highway tends to move quickly during the morning, but increases as the day goes on, which leads to shorter stops at Walmart later in the day.
He said the stop at the far southern edge of the Walmart building typically lasts 12 to 13 minutes, but while driving The Express route for the last week and a half his quickest stop at The Shops has been 9 minutes, due to traffic-related delays getting to the stop.
Honeycutt says the bus shouldn’t ever be waiting for more than 13 minutes. The driver would have to speed to get out there so fast, and the transportation department can make sure that all of its drivers are following the rules of the road.
“We track the vehicles in two different ways,” Cipres said. “They have an onboard tracker, and we have the tablets track them. So we track how fast they are going, how fast they are stopping, how fast they are taking off, and we have the map so we can see them. That is with all of our vehicles. We can look at the cameras to see if anything ever happens. We also have cameras pointed at all of the customers for their safety too.”
More information about Bridge, Direct and Flex are available on the transportation division’s website – www.lhctransit.org – including The Express route, hours of operations, and how to get a ride. The transportation department can also be contacted by phone at 928-453-7600, or by email at transit@lhcaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.