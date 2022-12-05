Lake Havasu City’s transportation department is now offering a ride out to The Shops at Lake Havasu and back, and it will be free through at least the end of the year.

The transportation department kicked off its second pilot bus route known as The Express, with a couple stops in the downtown area before heading straight out to The Shops. The bus service, called Bridge, currently runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The route starts in the Pima Wash Parking Lot every hour, on the hour – with the first bus leaving at 9 a.m. and the last one leaving at 2 p.m.

