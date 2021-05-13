Seven of eight suspects accused in a Lake Havasu City cocaine-trafficking conspiracy have been released from custody as of this week, with bond posted on Wednesday for two of the alleged participants.
According to Mohave Superior Court records, Fernando Mendoza, 35 was released Wednesday from Mohave County Jail on $20,000 surety bond. Mario Delgado, 34, was released on $50,000 bond.
According to investigators, both men may have played key roles in the alleged conspiracy, with Delgado acting as possible transporter for the conspiracy’s alleged ringleader – and Mendoza’s brother – 38-year-old Phoenix resident Alonso Mendoza.
The case against Alonso Mendoza and his codefendants followed two years of investigation by local police into the alleged trafficking and sale of cocaine in the Lake Havasu City area.
Alonso Mendoza with his girlfriend, 35-year-old Phoenix resident Yohanna Altamirano, were released from custody in April on $100,000 bond, each after their arrest in March. According to the police report, text messages on Mendoza’s phone indicated his intent to sell cocaine to a Havasu buyer when he and Altamirano traveled from Phoenix on March 3. Mendoza was allegedly found in possession of a storage locker key. A search of that storage locker allegedly led police to find about nine ounces of cocaine inside.
Investigators say that Alonso Mendoza may have arranged more than 200 cocaine transactions in Havasu since 2019, through another alleged co-conspirator – 29-year-old Havasu resident Christian Nava. Court records show that Nava was arrested last year, when police allegedly found him to be in possession of about one pound of cocaine. As result of that arrest, officers found a record of transactions in Nava’s message history that allegedly linked Alonso Mendoza to other members of the alleged conspiracy.
Charges were dismissed against Nava by prosecutors last year, without prejudice. The reason cited by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office was that further investigation in the case would be needed. As of Thursday, Nava has remained free from custody after being re-indicted on April 22, according to court records.
According to the police report, investigators learned that regular shipments of cocaine were made from Mendoza to his brother, 35-year-old Fernando Mendoza, and 38-year-old Havasu resident Nicanor Corona. Fernando Mendoza was identified in police records as the owner of Lakefront AC, in Havasu.
Corona was released on $20,000 surety bond after his arraignment last month, according to attorney Brad Rideout, of Havasu.
Also charged in the case was 36-year-old Havasu resident Julio Cabrera-Leon. Cabrera-Leon, who was charged with one count of possession of narcotics for sale in the case, was identified in police records as the co-owner of Fleek Hair Studio in Havasu.
Cabrera-Leon was a known associate of Alonso Mendoza, and allegedly admitted to investigators that he attended parties held by Fernando Mendoza, where cocaine was made available to guests. Cabrera-Leon is the only alleged member of the conspiracy to remain in custody as of this week at Mohave County Jail, where he is now held under $50,000 bond.
Lake Havasu City resident Michael Brewer, 36, was also charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotic drugs in the case. As of this week, court records did not indicate the extent of Brewer’s possible involvement in the conspiracy. Brewer, who is the owner of River Palm Landscaping in Lake Havasu City, remained free from custody as of Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.