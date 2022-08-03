When the new City Council is seated this November it will be stocked with some familiar faces.
Incumbents Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke and Michele Lin have the top three vote totals for the three available seats on the City Council after early ballots and votes cast on election day have been reported. Although provisional ballots and write-in votes still need to be processed and tallied before the results become official, all three incumbents appear to be comfortably above the threshold to avoid a runoff in the general election.
Dolan received the most votes counted so far with 5,551 (19.84%), followed by Coke with 5,200 votes (18.59%) and Michele Lin with 5,082 (18.17%). David Diaz is in fourth place in the current tally with 4,298 votes (15.36%) followed by Morgan Braden with 4,077 (14.57%) and Mark Curry with 3,768 votes (13.47%).
The total number of votes for City Council that have been reported, as of Wednesday, is 27,976. Based on the current number of votes, the threshold to win a council seat outright and avoid a runoff would be 4,663 – although that number will certainly rise as the counts are finalized. Lin is the closest to that current threshold with a margin of 419 votes. There would need to be an additional 2,514 votes for council added to the final counts in order for Lin’s current vote total to fall below the threshold for a majority. Of course, if any of those additional votes went Lin they would push her back above the threshold.
On Wednesday morning, all of the candidates on the ballot agreed that the race appears to be decided based on the current vote totals.
Dolan, Coke, Lin, and Diaz all said that, based on the good showing from all three incumbents, it appears that citizens by and large support the job that the council is doing.
“The voters have spoken and I think that is great,” Dolan said. “You hear people criticize and complain but this is their opportunity to choose who they want running the city. I don’t take that lightly. I appreciate the support and we will keep Havasu the great community that it is.”
Coke also thanked the citizens for their support.
“I’m humbled that the citizens of Lake Havasu City have stood behind us,” Coke said. “The three of us have put in a lot of time and effort, and we all care about this community. We all have our own passions and things that we do in our day-to-day lives, but Lake Havasu City means a lot to us. To me, it is where I chose to come live and raise my family. To be able to serve the community is an honor.”
Coke, Dolan and Lin all said they are excited to continue working with their fellow councilmembers moving forward.
“I think we are a good team as a council and we will continue to serve the community,” Lin said. “But this time my ears are going to be even more wide open. I want to hear what the people have to say and I promise I will be louder and more open to suggestions that the community is coming forward with. I think in the past we have been a little quiet and reserved, and I think we need to better represent our constituents.”
But Lin said the council already seems to be moving in that direction, based on the in-depth discussions the council has had during meetings recently.
“We have a council where our meetings are lasting two or three hours, where in the past we might have a 20 minute meeting,” Lin said. “So I really think we are having active discussions. Even though we may agree to disagree, there is a lot more respect. I’m really appreciative of this council, and I think that is what the voters see.”
Diaz said his phone was been ringing off the hook on Wednesday morning after the election.
“I just want to thank all the voters that voted for me and all the major support I’ve received over these past 13 months,” he said. “Don’t be discouraged. Support our current councilmembers and just keep moving forward.”
Diaz said he is proud of his campaign for council and plans to remain involved in the community – including in is position as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner.
“I think we ran a very clean, very hard campaign with no mudslinging,” Diaz said. “I made a pact with the three incumbents back in May that I wouldn’t do that to them and all four of us reciprocated that. I worked hard and the people made their choice. I’m going to support the incumbents that got re-elected 110%. I will still be on the Planning and Zoning Commission and I’ll put my best foot forward there. Who knows what happens in a couple years if I decide to run again? I have more name recognition now – people know who I am and know my stance on things. I’m just here to make the city a better place.”
Curry spent election day on the road heading to the Sturgis Harley Run, but has been following the results online.
“It looks like Havasu decided that they want to dance with the one they brought. That’s fine,” he said. “Congratulations to them. I hope they listen to the constituents, make the right decisions, and get a little more involved with what the folks want. That was one of the things I heard about a lot.”
Braden spent Wednesday collecting his campaign signs from around town.
“I’m a little disappointed, to say the least. I didn’t show up the way I thought I would,” Braden said. “It’s a little disappointing, but it’s over.”
The new City Council term will officially start during the second meeting in November and last four years. If the results hold, it will be Coke’s fourth term on the council – although her first term was a two-year appointment to fill the remaining term of a former councilmember that resigned their position. Lin will be entering her third term, and it will be Dolan’s second term on the council.
Both Coke and Dolan told Today’s News-Herald that they won’t be running for re-election in 2026.
“This will be my final term, so I’m excited to retire these signs,” Coke said.
Four year forecast
Dolan, Coke and Lin share many of the same priorities looking ahead to the next four years.
Dolan and Coke both said they expect to continue Havasu’s efforts to return local control of vacation rentals to the city so the city can address some of the common complaints it has been hearing from neighbors of some short term rental properties. Both were optimistic that a new governor may be more receptive to the idea than current Gov. Doug Ducey, who signed the original bill that barred cities and towns from regulating vacation rental properties back in 2016.
Dolan and Lin both said they expect affordable housing to continue to be a major issue moving forward that the council will need to keep working on, along with addressing recent challenges with hiring and retaining city staff. They also both mentioned water conservation as a major issue moving forward with water shortages expected to continue on the Colorado River.
Coke and Lin both talked about the courthouse, which is currently being designed and has been on the city’s radar for the last couple years.
“We need to finish the courthouse project – that is first and foremost,” Coke said. “We have been dragging that behind us for a while now and we need a courthouse for the city. We have outgrown where we are and they county has outgrown where they are, so we need to get that courthouse project done.”
Lin said she intends to keep a close eye on the project as it continue forward over the next couple years.
“I’m going to be very conservative when it comes to this courthouse,” Lin said. “I really want to keep a very close eye on it, and how that works. I honestly think there should be some more conversations with the county on the way we have divided up, and what that looks like for the people that will be using the court system. So I want to keep a very close eye on that.”
Lin also said she is looking forward to the Lake Havasu Resource Coalition’s work distributing a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act money to non-profits or other social service-focused organizations in town.
“I don’t want to lose our people,” she said. “I don’t want people leaving here. This is their home, and if we have resources to keep them here and help them, then we absolutely need to utilize those. I think the city can be a big part of that.”
