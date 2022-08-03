When the new City Council is seated this November it will be stocked with some familiar faces.

Incumbents Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke and Michele Lin have the top three vote totals for the three available seats on the City Council after early ballots and votes cast on election day have been reported. Although provisional ballots and write-in votes still need to be processed and tallied before the results become official, all three incumbents appear to be comfortably above the threshold to avoid a runoff in the general election.

