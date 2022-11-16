Police responded to a shooting incident earlier this year at the northern parking area of London Bridge Beach, prompting a four-month search for the alleged perpetrator. Now, a Lake Havasu City man accused of attempting to protect the shooter from law enforcement could plead guilty to lesser charges at an upcoming court appearance.

Anthony E. Rodriguez, 22, remains free from custody as of this week, after his May 30 arrest on charges of hindering prosecution and rendering a false report to law enforcement. He is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Friday, for a change-of-plea hearing in his case.

