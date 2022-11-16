Police responded to a shooting incident earlier this year at the northern parking area of London Bridge Beach, prompting a four-month search for the alleged perpetrator. Now, a Lake Havasu City man accused of attempting to protect the shooter from law enforcement could plead guilty to lesser charges at an upcoming court appearance.
Anthony E. Rodriguez, 22, remains free from custody as of this week, after his May 30 arrest on charges of hindering prosecution and rendering a false report to law enforcement. He is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Friday, for a change-of-plea hearing in his case.
Rodriguez is accused of attempting to mislead Lake Havasu City Police officers in their investigation into the May shooting incident. According to police, a confrontation began in the lower parking lot of London Bridge Beach, which allegedly continued to the area’s northern parking lot, near the Javelina Cantina restaurant. Rodriguez was allegedly identified as the driver of a vehicle at the scene, with 20-year-old Andres J. Aguilar as his passenger.
Aguilar allegedly exited the vehicle, and fired several rounds from a handgun in his possession. The bullets struck several cars and a nearby wall, police said, but no injuries were reported.
According to police, Aguilar re-entered the vehicle after the shooting took place, and Rodriguez fled the scene before responding officers arrived. Police later identified Rodriguez as the vehicle’s driver, and questioned him in the incident. When investigators were unsatisfied with Rodriguez’ answers, Rodriguez was charged with one felony count of hindering prosecution, as well as counts of obstructing a criminal investion.
Aguilar was actively sought by law enforcement with a $2,000 reward offered by Mohave Silent Witness for information leading to his arrest. Aguilar was at the time presumed to be armed and dangerous, and may have been known to law enforcement as a possible gang member. Aguilar was ultimately arrested Sept. 8, during a traffic stop near the California border.
At the time of Aguilar’s arrest, police say he and associate AJ Schoenhardt, 25, were found in possession of illegal drugs and two firearms. Schoenhardt, who was allegedly driving the vehicle during that traffic stop, was charged with counts including possession of narcotic drugs, weapons misconduct and hindering prosecution.
Aguilar has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct with a weapon, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and possession of marijuana for sale.
As of Wednesday, Aguilar remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $35,000 bond.
Schoenhardt has not yet been indicted in reference to his Sept. 8 arrest.
According to statements in September by defense attorney Jaimye Ashley, Aguilar is also believed to be a witness in the second-degree murder trial of fellow Havasu resident Carter R. Beckwith.
