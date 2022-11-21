Anthony E. Rodriguez

Anthony E. Rodriguez

An alleged accomplice in a shooting incident earlier this year at London Bridge Beach has accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors, as the suspected shooter himself awaits trial on felony charges.

Anthony E. Rodriguez, 22, of Lake Havasu City, signed a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors last Friday, under which he will be sentenced to three years of supervised probation on one felony count of hindering prosecution. The charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor upon the successful completion of that probation. In exchange, prosecutors will withdraw additional charges of obstructing a criminal investigation and rendering a false report to law enforcement.

