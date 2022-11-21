An alleged accomplice in a shooting incident earlier this year at London Bridge Beach has accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors, as the suspected shooter himself awaits trial on felony charges.
Anthony E. Rodriguez, 22, of Lake Havasu City, signed a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors last Friday, under which he will be sentenced to three years of supervised probation on one felony count of hindering prosecution. The charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor upon the successful completion of that probation. In exchange, prosecutors will withdraw additional charges of obstructing a criminal investigation and rendering a false report to law enforcement.
Rodriguez was initially charged as investigators sought 20-year-old Andres Aguilar, who was believed to have committed the May 30 shooting.
Police say the incident took place after an altercation began in the lower parking lot of London Bridge Beach, which continued between multiple parties into the upper area of the parking lot, near McCulloch Boulevard. Aguilar allegedly emerged from a vehicle at the location and produced a handgun, firing multiple rounds at the scene. According to investigators, multiple vehicles were struck in the shooting before Aguilar returned to the vehicle and left the scene. No injuries were reported.
The vehicle’s driver, later identified by police as Rodriguez, was later questioned in the incident. Police say Rodriguez proved less than candid in his statements to officers, and Rodriguez was charged with hindering prosecution.
Officers’ search for Aguilar continued, with the suspect presumed by law enforcement to be armed and dangerous. That search ended Sept. 8, when Aguilar was identified as the passenger of a vehicle involved in a traffic stop near the California border. Aguilar was arrested at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail.
As of Monday, Aguilar remained in custody on $35,000 bond. The list of charges against Aguilar includes aggravated assault, discharging a firearm at a non-residence, disorderly conduct with a weapon, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a weapon in a drug offense and possession of marijuana for sale.
Aguilar is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a Dec. 20 status conference in his case.
According to Kingman defense attorney Jaimye Ashley, Aguilar is also believed to be a witness in the pending second-degree murder trial of fellow Havasu resident Carter Beckwith, 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.