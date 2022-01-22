A former Lake Havasu City resident accused of multiple counts of arson will be sentenced next month after he signed a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors.
Jeremy J. Chelgren, 48, was accused last February of as many as eight counts of arson, after police say he set fires to private property and occupied structures throughout Havasu - including a fire that damaged multiple county vehicles in the parking lot of the Lake Havasu Consolidated Courthouse. Now Chelgren could face a sentence of 11 years in prison, with more than $200,000 in restitution, after signing a plea agreement filed on Jan. 14.
Under the plea agreement, Chelgren has admitted to four counts of arson and one count of criminal trespassing. In exchange for his plea, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office will move to dismiss one count of arson of an occupied structure, four additional counts of arson, one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement; and counts of knowingly displaying a fictitious plate, resisting arrest and criminal damage to property.
Chelgren’s case began on Feb. 8, when the first arson was reported at the Lake Havasu Consolidated Courthouse. After police responded to the scene, additional fires were reported throughout the city. According to investigators, video surveillance footage from the courthouse allegedly showed a vehicle identified as Chelgren’s at the scene prior to the blaze.
Lake Havasu City Police detectives searched for Chelgren throughout Feb. 8, and learned that he may have admitted responsibility for the fires in a series of possibly threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend. Police say Chelgren asked his ex-girlfriend to meet him at a Cherry Tree Boulevard location that afternoon, near the scene of one of the alleged arsons. When Chelgren arrived, however, police were waiting to intercept him.
Investigators said that Chelgren attempted to flee from officers in his vehicle, until he reached a dead end and was taken into custody.
Chelgren now remains in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond, and is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Feb. 11 for judgment and sentencing in the case.
