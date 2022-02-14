A Phoenix man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of alleged arsons that took place last February in Lake Havasu City.
Jeremy J. Chelgren, 48, was sentenced Friday in Mohave Superior Court after accepting a plea agreement with prosecutors earlier this year. Under the agreement, Chelgren admitted to four counts of arson and one count of criminal trespassing. Five additional counts of arson were dismissed against Chelgren, as well as an additional count of unlawful flight from law enforcement. He will receive 368 days of credit for time served in jail, and will be required to pay more than $250,000 in restitution after his release.
The case began Feb. 8, 2021, when Lake Havasu City police and firefighters were called to the Lake Havasu Consolidated Courthouse in reference to the first fire allegedly set by Chelgren. A row of vehicles had been set ablaze in the apparent arson, with the suspect having left the scene prior to first responders’ arrival.
Soon after responding to the first fire, police and fire crews received additional reports of fires throughout the city. According to investigators, video surveillance footage from the courthouse showed a vehicle, allegedly identified as Chelgren’s, at the scene prior to the first fire.
Lake Havasu City Police detectives searched for Chelgren throughout Feb. 8, and learned that he may have admitted responsibility for the fires in a series of possibly threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend. Chelgren asked his ex-girlfriend to meet him at a Cherry Tree Boulevard location that afternoon, according to police, near the scene of one of the fires. Police were waiting to intercept Chelgren when he arrived.
According to police, Chelgren attempted to flee from officers, who pursued his vehicle until Chelgren stopped at a dead end. Chelgren was taken into custody at the scene, and charged with felony offenses including arson, arson of an occupied structure; and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, unlawful flight from officers, criminal damage to property and knowingly displaying a fictitious license plate.
As of Monday, Chelgren remained in custody at Mohave County Jail, as he awaited transportation to an Arizona state prison to begin his sentence.
