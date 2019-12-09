Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Bullhead City driver Saturday in Mohave Valley after she was recognized as having warrants for her arrest. According to the report, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Kelly K. Caldwell, 59, and detained her. During a search of her vehicle, deputies allegedly found multiple purses and bags containing drugs and items of drug paraphernalia – including 21 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of marijuana, 14 Oxycodone pills, three Xanax pills, a scale, plastic bags and other assorted paraphernalia. Caldwell was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, narcotics, paraphernalia, and possession with intent to sell. She was also served with six active warrants for her arrest.
