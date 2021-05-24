Police arrested a man late Sunday evening, after he was allegedly found in the garage of a home on the 1600 block of Diamond Drive home.
According to police officials, the homeowner discovered Devonaoux K. Chavez, 32, in his garage and held Chavez at gunpoint as he contacted law enforcement.
Chavez was arrested at the scene on charges of second-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
