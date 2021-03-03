A Lake Havasu City woman might have stolen entire homes without anyone noticing – but it was an alleged burglary that may have gotten her caught.
Michaela M. Christian, 48, is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Mohave County Superior Court this week on multiple felony counts after an alleged burglary at a Palisades Drive residence. And according to investigators, the alleged burglary may only have been part of a larger scheme.
Police say countertops, cabinets and appliances allegedly stolen from the victim’s home would have been used to furnish at least one other property over which Christian may have falsely claimed ownership. Investigators say that property, which was allegedly unoccupied since 2018, would have been fraudulently leased as a rental property by Christian.
According to police, the owner of a Palisades Drive residence had been in custody at Mohave County Jail since Jan. 15. During the homeowner’s absence, witnesses allegedly say Christian entered the property and took everything, including the kitchen sink.
The alleged burglary was reported Feb. 2, when a property manager arrived at the residence and found the front door was ajar. The property manager knocked on the door, the police report said, and entered when she received no answer from within. According to the report, all of the home’s cabinets, countertops, appliances and a water heater were found to be missing from the property.
The property manager contacted the Lake Havasu City Police Department, and responding officers investigated. According to the police report, neighbors allegedly saw a blue truck at the property, and items being removed from the home while the homeowner was incarcerated at Mohave County Jail. One such neighbor allegedly followed the truck to an Alpine Drive residence, where the property was then offloaded by a male and female suspect. The neighbor recorded the truck’s license plate number, which police allegedly identified as belonging to Christian.
Police traveled to the home allegedly described by witnesses, where they located Christian. According to the police report, Christian appeared to match a physical description given by the victim’s neighbor.
According to police, Christian said she was a friend of the victim. Christian allegedly told police that the victim contacted her by telephone on the night of the victim’s arrest, who asked Christian to remove personal items and furniture from her home.
The report says that police spoke to the victim at Mohave County Jail, who told investigators that she in fact contacted Christian after her arrest. According to police, the victim said she told Christian to remove her property from her home in the event that she was extradited from Mohave County – something which had not yet happened at the time of the alleged burglary. The victim also allegedly told police that she never gave Christian permission to sell her property.
Officers were later informed the victim’s belongings had been transported and stored at a home on the corner of Holly Avenue and Clark Drive, the report said. According to police, that residence itself may also have been stolen by Christian.
Police allegedly learned the home at the intersection of Holly Avenue and Clark Drive had not been occupied since 2018. According to alleged witnesses, Christian gained entry to the home during its owner’s absence through a rear “doggie door.” Police say Christian forged documents to assert ownership over the home, and ultimately intended to transform the home into a short-term rental property, despite having no ownership over the residence.
When officers arrived at that address, they allegedly found a kitchen sink leaning against the building. According to the report, that sink matched descriptions of a sink allegedly taken from the victim’s home.
Officers obtained a warrant to search the home on Holly Avenue and Clarke Drive, where they allegedly found the victim’s cabinets. When questioned by investigators, Christian allegedly told police the cabinets were already there when she took ownership of the property.
When questioned on Feb. 4, Christian allegedly also told police that she had power of attorney over the Alpine Drive address described by witnesses in the alleged burglary. According to the report, she told investigators she had been renting that property to others earlier this year.
According to police, the owner of that property was also incarcerated at the time of Christian’s interview with investigators.
Officers served a search warrant at the Alpine Drive address, where police say they discovered fraudulent documents and items of stolen property throughout the residence.
Christian was placed under arrest on charges including two counts of second-degree burglary, and separate felony counts of theft, criminal damage to property, tampering with property and first-degree criminal trespassing.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Christian lost her own Las Vegas home due to a computer error by Wells Fargo Bank. The feature, which was published in January 2019, reported that Christian was among more than 500 Wells Fargo customers nationwide who lost her home to unlawful foreclosure. The Times reported that Christian qualified for refinancing of her home’s mortgage in 2011, but was denied due to the Wells Fargo computer error which wasn’t corrected until seven years later.
Court records show that Christian was released Feb. 16 from Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment on March 8.
