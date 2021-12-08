A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on suspicion of felony theft after he allegedly borrowed an acquaintance’s car and then disappeared for over two months.
According to the police report on Sept. 6 police were called to a Lake Havasu Avenue address to speak with a woman who was reporting her car stolen. According to police the woman told them that while she was at work a man who identified himself as Steven came in and told her that his ex-wife had just been released from jail and kicked him out of the house.
The report says the woman told police she felt bad for Steven and let him stay on her land. According to police the woman said Steven told her need to leave town and that he would use her car to get his stuff from her land and then have a friend bring it back to her. That was the last time she saw the car (a Maroon Mazda CX-7) or Steven, according to police.
On Nov. 22, the report says police made contact with Steven Minert who denied knowing the victim or about the car he allegedly stole. However police say witnesses saw Minert driving the vehicle. Minert was arrested and booked for a felony charge of theft-means of transportation.
