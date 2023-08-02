A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court next week, as he awaits trial on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Details of the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s investigation into suspect Jamie J. Lewis, 29, remained pending as of Wednesday. But this week, defense attorneys released a brief narrative provided by detectives in the case.
In late May, the defendant was wanted by authorities on charges of luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor. Officers ultimately located Lewis on May 24 in the area of 450 London Bridge Road, and took Lewis into custody.
According to investigators, Lewis may have engaged in sexual contact with a 14-year-old victim on several occasions, at an address on the 3900 block of Duke Drive. According to alleged statements by the victim, those incidents took place on three separate occasions in Lewis’ bedroom.
Police say that text messages on Lewis’ mobile phone appeared to show Lewis discussing sexual acts with the victim, and arranging to meet the victim in person. According to the report, the above incidents and conversations may have taken place from January until April of 2022.
Mohave County Jail records show that Lewis was additionally charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, one count of narcotics possession and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after his arrest.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Lewis June 1 on three counts of sexual conduct with a child younger than 15. Lewis pleaded not guilty to the accusations at an arraignment later that month.
This week, Today’s News-Herald submitted a Lake Havasu City records request for a copy of an investigation report in the case. As of Wednesday afternoon, that report was still pending.
Lewis’ next scheduled court appearance is expected to take place Aug. 10.
As of Wednesday, Lewis remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
