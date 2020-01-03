Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a Sea Swallow Drive address Dec. 28 after receiving reports of an armed person at the location. According to the report, a gun owner appeared at the residence, shouting that the homeowner’s dog attacked his own animal.
The allegedly vicious dog was identified by police as that of the homeowner’s roommate, 70-year-old Havasu resident John E. Tong.
Police arrived and detained the victim, disarming him as officers began interviewing witnesses. According to the report, Tong’s dog had a history of aggression toward people and other dogs in its neighborhood. Tong has been cited on five occasions since Sept. 2018 for keeping a vicious animal.
Tong’s dog was seized and surrendered to the custody of the Western Arizona Humane Society; and Tong was cited on charges of keeping a vicious animal.
He is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu Justice Court on Feb. 3 to answer the complaint against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.