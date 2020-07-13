A U.S. Marine is facing felony charges after police say he destroyed sections of concrete railing on the London Bridge earlier this month.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called July 3 to the western end of the London Bridge after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to alleged witnesses, at least two vehicles crashed on the bridge, and a truck operated by 24-year-old New York resident Adam N. Carpenter veered off the roadway.
Police say Carpenter’s vehicle smashed through three sections of the bridge’s concrete railing, and the truck’s front end was hovering 40 feet above the Bridgewater Channel when officers arrived.
According to the report, witnesses provided video of the accident, which allegedly showed Carpenter’s vehicle had sideswiped a passing off-highway vehicle on the bridge before striking a curb and leaving the road.
Police say Carpenter appeared to be visibly intoxicated while speaking with officers at the scene. According to the report, Carpenter admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving when questioned by officers. Carpenter agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, the report said, but was unable to complete them.
Carpenter was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. A test of Carpenter’s breath at the facility allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.193%.
When later questioned about the accident, police say Carpenter did not appear to understand the significance of the bridge, which spanned the Thames River in London for almost 140 years before it was purchased in 1968 and reconstructed Lake Havasu City.
Carpenter has been charged with DUI as well as one felony count of criminal damage to property. According to the report, the bridge suffered an estimated $500,000 in damage due to the accident, for which Carpenter may ultimately be held responsible.
No injuries were reported, police say.
Carpenter has since been released from custody on his own recognizance.
