Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant Thursday at a Topock residence, where neighbors allegedly complained the property was being used as a “flophouse” with possible drug activity.
A “flophouse” is defined as a property with minimal amenities, used to house transients at a low cost.
Deputies arrived at the property and advised those inside to exit the building. According to the report, seven people emerged from within and were questioned at the scene while deputies searched the home.
According to investigators, the search yielded quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, glass pipes, a scale and other items of alleged drug paraphernalia. Deputies also observed numerous building code and code enforcement violations on the property during their search, the report said.
Six of the home’s occupants were arrested on felony charges, including Topock residents Anthony D. Crawford, 56; Robert C. Parks, 68; Alexis P. Smith, 24; and Martaina M. Calabrese, 40. Also arrested were Lance W. Davis, 37, of Boulder City, Nevada; and Jeremiah R. Anderson, 37, of Needles.
All were charged with felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was additionally charged with possession of dangerous drugs. The six suspects were transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.