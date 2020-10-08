A Lake Havasu City fugitive was arrested at a Caravelle Drive residence last month, after he was allegedly found to have violated a parole sentence in Colorado.
According to police, 41-year-old Dustin G. McKee was required to remain in Colorado as a condition of his parole. McKee allegedly traveled to Havasu earlier this year to visit family, and never returned to Colorado. Family members allegedly learned of a warrant for McKee’s arrest on Sept. 30, and contacted Lake Havasu City Police officers.
Police took McKee into custody at the scene and transported him to Lake Havasu City Jail, to remain in custody pending extradition to Colorado. According to the report, officers found a credit card not belonging to McKee in his wallet. Investigators contacted the card’s owner, the report said. The card’s owner allegedly told police she did not know McKee, nor did she grant him permission to use her credit card.
McKee has been charged with one felony count of credit card theft. As of Wednesday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
— Today’s News-Herald
