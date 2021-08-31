A Lake Havasu City man is in custody this week after allegedly slashing two victims with a box cutter. Both victims escaped with only minor injuries, and prosecutors are now expected to pursue felony charges against the alleged assailant.
According to court records, it isn’t 33-year-old Jonathan Kroll’s first offense with a bladed weapon.
Police were called early Sunday morning to the 3600 block of Clearwater Drive after receiving reports that an assailant had slashed two victims with a box cutter. Police say that Kroll was seen leaving the area when officers arrived. According to Arizona Department of Corrections records, Kroll had been released from prison on parole last year, after serving less than six years on previous charges of manslaughter.
Officers pursued Kroll’s vehicle, according to initial reports, until the fleeing vehicle rolled and came to a stop. Police say that Kroll exited the vehicle and attempted to flee, but he was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of disorderly conduct with a weapon and one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement.
According to Arizona Department of Corrections records, Kroll was released from an Arizona state prison last June, on parole. Kroll’s parole was expected to expire on Oct. 16.
Kroll’s prior sentence for manslaughter stemmed from original charges of second-degree murder after a stabbing incident that took place Oct. 17, 2013. During that incident, police alleged that Kroll engaged in an argument with victim Brandon Bonnett, who was dating Kroll’s sister at the time.
According to initial reports by police, the confrontation escalated until Kroll fatally stabbed the victim. Police said that as many as nine witnesses may have been present when the incident took place, and Kroll fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Kroll surrendered himself to police after officers began a citywide search that day.
Kroll accepted an agreement with prosecutors in December 2014, under which the charge of murder was amended to manslaughter. Kroll was sentenced to eight years in prison by Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
As of this week, Kroll remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on three separate $1,500 bonds.
