A 50-year-old Lake Havasu City man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after police completed a months-long investigation.
According to the police report, on Oct. 18 at 7:50 p.m. Steven Wright was arrested for allegedly selling heroin in Havasu. Police say that the special investigations unit had been investigating Wright and his illicit sales since July. The report says that Wright was transported to LHCPD jail, where he told police that he smokes heroin daily, that he goes with someone to Phoenix to pick up drugs and that he has sold to people in town.
Police say after speaking with Wright, they executed a search warrant at Wright’s residence. The report says that officers located three items that test positive for heroin, methadone and methamphetamine. Police say they also located $1,850 in cash.
Wright was booked for four felony counts of transportation and/or sale of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony possession/use of narcotic drugs and two felony counts of possession/use of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.