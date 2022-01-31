A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear this week at a change-of-plea hearing on felony charges of hit-and-run driving.
The accident took place in late October, and reportedly left the 59-year-old victim hospitalized with multiple fractured bones, damage to her internal organs and permanently blind in one eye. Now 45-year-old Anthony Estrada will have opportunity to accept a possible plea agreement in the case – but not before the victim in the case has a chance to address the court, according to Mohave County prosecutors.
According to police, Estrada struck the victim with his vehicle on Oct. 28, while driving on the 200 block of Maverick Drive. Estrada allegedly left the scene before emergency first responders arrived. While the victim was transported to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency treatment of her injuries, investigators say Estrada left his vehicle at a Havasu parking lot.
Police say the vehicle, which allegedly matched witness descriptions from the scene of the accident, showed evidence of recent damage. According to the police report, Estrada was questioned in the case on Oct. 28, and denied having been involved in an accident at that time.
Investigators solicited additional information from the Havasu public for nearly a week after the accident, until Estrada allegedly confessed to his alleged role in the collision on Nov. 4.
Estrada was expected to appear for a change-of-plea hearing in the case in mid-January, but that hearing was continued due to a coronavirus quarantine at Mohave County Jail, where Estrada remained in custody as of this week. His hearing was rescheduled for Jan. 26, but was again delayed as prosecutors sought to give the victim – who is still undergoing medical treatment – and opportunity to speak against Estrada, according to court documents.
The defendant is now expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Tuesday. According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jason Keer, the victim opposes any plea agreement that may be offered to the defendant.
As of Monday, Estrada remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
