A man accused of transporting eight undocumented immigrants through Mohave Valley last week was released after federal immigration law prevented his prosecution in Mohave County.
Ricardo Escamilla, 53, will not be prosecuted in Mohave County. According to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, legal precedent establishes that a defendant accused of transporting undocumented immigrants into the country must be tried in a federal court - But with Escamilla no longer in custody, Mohave County Justice officials doubt Escamilla will face prosecution at all in the case.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster expressed frustration with the case this week. According to Schuster, county prosecutors urged the U.S. Border Patrol to file federal charges against Escamilla. Schuster said that according to federal officials, immigration paperwork and a court date were pending against Escamilla as of last week, and that nothing more would be done. As of Wednesday, Schuster said Escamilla remained at large.
“As sheriff, I am extremely frustrated with this situation,” Schuster said. “In fact, ‘frustrated’ is an understatement. I am utterly disgusted by the outcome of this case. Policies under the current administration have completely eroded our border security in my opinion. This is an injustice that not only directly and negatively impacts the intent and color of the law, it undermines the safety and security of every citizen of this nation.”
Escamilla was himself residing in the U.S. illegally as of early last Wednesday, when he was detained by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Escamilla was allegedly found to be smuggling eight undocumented immigrants in the back of his vehicle, on a trek from Phoenix to California. U.S. Border Patrol officials took custody of Escamilla’s eight passengers at the scene, and Escamilla - who had previously been deported on multiple occasions - was held at Mohave County Jail on $192,000 bond until he was ultimately released.
According to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, a 2014 federal lawsuit by the United States against the state of Arizona asserted that state statutes and penalties against human smuggling were preempted by federal laws against the same. U.S. attorneys argued that Arizona’s statute divested federal officials of their exclusive power to prosecute cases of human smuggling, while criminalizing conduct not described under federal law.
Mohave County prosecutors urged U.S. Border Patrol officials to place Escamilla on an immigration hold last week, to see Escamilla indicted on eight felony counts of human trafficking. Instead, prosecutors say Escamilla was released from custody when federal officials appeared to take no action.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman expressed his own frustration with the case in an Aug. 19 court filing.
“Despite the harm to victims and depravity of the suspect’s actions, the politics on immigration allowed (Arizona human trafficking law) to be permanently enjoined from being enforced,” Schoppman wrote. “Ironically and despite the preemption, the federal government does little to nothing on cases like this. Attempts were made to get the federal government involved in the prosecution of this case - apparently to no avail.”
Schuster said he remains proud of the actions taken by arresting deputy Eduardo Lopez in the case, and that deputy’s dedication to the citizens of Mohave County. And Schoppman appeared to agree with Schuster in an Aug. 19 report of action by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
“This was a great investigation,” Schoppman said. “If these eight victims return to America, they will have every reason to trust cops because of (Lopez’) professionalism.”
Schoppman expressed doubt in his report that Escamilla would appear for his pending court date in Federal Immigration Court.
