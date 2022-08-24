Ricardo Escamilla

Ricardo Escamilla

A man accused of transporting eight undocumented immigrants through Mohave Valley last week was released after federal immigration law prevented his prosecution in Mohave County.

Ricardo Escamilla, 53, will not be prosecuted in Mohave County. According to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, legal precedent establishes that a defendant accused of transporting undocumented immigrants into the country must be tried in a federal court - But with Escamilla no longer in custody, Mohave County Justice officials doubt Escamilla will face prosecution at all in the case.

