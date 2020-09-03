A man arrested in Lake Havasu City last month on charges of kidnapping is scheduled to appear in court Friday. This week, local police offered new details in the Aug. 15 incident.
Lake Havasu City police officers were on patrol near London Bridge Beach when witnesses allegedly notified them of a fight in the area. Officers responded to the location, where one of the involved parties was found visibly injured. According to the police report, the man told officers that a man later identified as Allijah A. Lee, 37, of Peach Springs, attempted to molest his 10-year-old son.
According to police, witnesses said that Lee was in a restroom at London Bridge Beach when the child entered. Lee allegedly attempted to shove the victim into a bathroom stall, causing the victim to fall. According to the report, the child was able to crawl away from Lee and escape. The child told his father what happened, the report said, and the child’s father confronted Lee when he emerged from the restroom.
The confrontation escalated into a fistfight between members of the victim’s and Lee’s families, the report said. When an unknown witness shouted that they were going to contact police, Lee allegedly ran from the scene as the fight continued. Lee was later found in the upper parking lot of London Bridge Beach, and taken into custody.
According to police, the incident that took place in the restroom may have been the second assault Lee committed on Aug. 15.
As officers spoke with potential witnesses at London Bridge Beach, they were allegedly informed of an incident involving Lee in the Bridgewater Channel. Witnesses told police that Lee was swimming in the channel near another family.
During that incident, Lee swam near a 16-year-old member of that family several times and attempted to touch him, the report said. According to witnesses, Lee then inappropriately touched the boyfriend of the 16-year-old’s mother. Witnesses allegedly told police the boyfriend pursued Lee, who ultimately left the water.
Both victims agreed to participate in a “drive by” identification at the scene. In turn, each was transported to where Lee had been detained to make a visual identification. Both identified Lee as their assailant.
Lee was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a minor, kidnapping and misdemeanor assault. He allegedly declined to speak with detectives about the incidents.
On Thursday, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jeff Piper said Lee’s preliminary hearing in Lake Havasu Justice Court could be vacated Friday and refiled in Mohave County Superior Court.
