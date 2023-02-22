Three weeks ago, Mohave County Juvenile Probation officers aided in the rescue of a Kingman teenager from a Utah residence, where she was allegedly found in the basement of a convicted sex offender. Now she has returned to Mohave County, where she could face charges of her own for leaving the state.
It was a case in which Mohave County probation officials collaborated with Utah law enforcement to affect the arrest of 26-year-old Utah resident Jordan Sorensen, of West Valley City. Sorensen is believed to have met the 14-year-old victim through a social media app, and drove more than 500 miles from his home to the city of Kingman after learning her address. Utah authorities believe Sorensen cut off the victim’s probation ankle monitor against her wishes, and coerced her into traveling with him to Utah.
Authorities ultimately found the victim in the basement of Sorensen’s home in West Valley City on Jan. 31. According to Utah law enforcement, Sorensen had sexually assaulted the victim several times in the days before her rescue. Sorensen and the victim were both taken into custody at that time, with the victim awaiting extradition to Mohave County on charges related to possibly absconding from her existing sentence of probation.
According to Mohave County officials, the victim was extradited to Mohave County this month, and now remains in custody at the Mohave County Juvenile Detention facility as she awaits court proceedings in her case.
Sorensen had been previously convicted in 2020 on charges of aggravated sexual extortion and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, in a case that took place in Wyoming. According to the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Sorensen was aware that the victim was a juvenile, and that she was a probationer in Mohave County.
According to a probable cause statement in the case, the victim had no knowledge that Sorensen would travel to Kingman to visit her, or to take her with him to his home in Utah. According to that statement, Sorensen coerced the victim into traveling with him, indicating that if she did not, ‘bad things would happen.’
Sorensen used a pair of scissors to cut off the victim’s GPS-tracking ankle monitor, against her wishes, according to Utah authorities.
Mohave County probation officials were alerted to the ankle monitor’s removal, and actively worked with investigators to discover where she had gone. Probation officials and Utah law enforcement acquired video surveillance footage from businesses along Sorensen’s route, and positively identified the victim in Sorensen’s company. That footage allowed investigators to determine Sorensen’s identity, and find his address in West Valley City.
The investigation led agents of the Utah Department of Corrections’ Division of Adult Probation and Parole to search Sorensen’s home, where they found the victim in his basement.
As of this week, Sorensen remained in custody at Salt Lake County Jail without bond. The charges against him include violation of his sex offender probation, aggravated sexual extortion of a child and aggravated kidnapping.
