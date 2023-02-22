Three weeks ago, Mohave County Juvenile Probation officers aided in the rescue of a Kingman teenager from a Utah residence, where she was allegedly found in the basement of a convicted sex offender. Now she has returned to Mohave County, where she could face charges of her own for leaving the state.

It was a case in which Mohave County probation officials collaborated with Utah law enforcement to affect the arrest of 26-year-old Utah resident Jordan Sorensen, of West Valley City. Sorensen is believed to have met the 14-year-old victim through a social media app, and drove more than 500 miles from his home to the city of Kingman after learning her address. Utah authorities believe Sorensen cut off the victim’s probation ankle monitor against her wishes, and coerced her into traveling with him to Utah.

