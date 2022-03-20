A man central in the slaying of a former Lake Havasu City resident last Easter is scheduled to appear this week for sentencing in Mohave Superior Court.
Brian W. Robinson, 37, pleaded guilty in December to charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Stacy Hakes, 37, of Phoenix. Robinson and two co-defendants were initially arrested last April on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, before charges against Robinson were reduced under a felony plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors. Robinson is now scheduled to appear in court Friday for sentencing.
According to court records, sentencing was originally scheduled to take place in early February, but was rescheduled as Robinson’s defense sought testimony from private mitigation specialists. A report from mitigation specialists may afford Robinson an opportunity to avoid the maximum sentence of 22 years in prison for second-degree murder.
Robinson will be the final defendant to be sentenced in Hakes’ death, following the convictions of codefendants Adeline Rea, 33, and Ramon Canas, 45.
According to statements form Lake Havasu City investigators in the case, Hakes was seen with the three codefendants at a Havasu bar hours before the shooting. Investigators said that a confrontation may have taken place between Robinson and Hakes, during which Robinson was allegedly heard saying that he intended to kill the victim.
Rea and Canas were accused of acting as accomplices Hakes’ death. Rea was accused of providing transportation for Robinson to the scene, and later attempting to lead Lake Havasu City Police detectives in their investigation. Canas, who himself had prior felony convictions, was believed to have furnished Robinson with a handgun. According to statements from investigators, Robinson used that weapon to fatally shoot Hakes through the window of his vehicle at a Sunfield Drive residence, in the early hours of April 4.
Robinson’s codefendants were also each charged with first-degree murder last year. Each later accepted plea agreements with Mohave County prosecutors, and have since been sentenced on felony counts of facilitating first-degree murder.
As of Friday, Robinson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
