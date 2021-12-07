A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court next month, where a judge will hear arguments for and against the suppression of evidence in his case.
The hearing, which was expected to take place Friday, was postponed when Carter Beckwith, 18, was quarantined at Mohave County Jail due to an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Dozens of Mohave County Jail inmates were confined at the facility under quarantine last month, where they received medical treatments after multiple coronavirus outbreaks. Similar outbreaks for the past year ultimately required a budget increase of $250,000 for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in response to unexpected sick leave and overtime by jail staff. The continuance in Beckwith’s second-degree murder case is the latest example of how the virus has impacted Mohave County’s court system as well.
Beckwith’s Kingman-based attorney, Jaimye Ashley, filed a motion in October to suppress evidence in the case. According to Ashley, that alleged evidence was tainted by the circumstances of what she said was a wrongful arrest.
The case began in the early hours of July 10, when emergency responders were called to an Alpine Drive residence after receiving reports of a shooting. According to police, Beckwith was present at the scene with the victim, 19-year-old Daemon Petetan, when the victim was fatally shot in the backyard of the residence during a house party.
According to police, Beckwith fled the scene after the shooting occurred, and may have attempted to escape to California. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies sought Beckwith before he was ultimately found asleep in his vehicle, in the town of Parker.
But according to Ashley, her client was only sought as a possible witness to the shooting, not as a suspect. When Parker Police officers found Beckwith on the morning of his arrest, Beckwith was awakened and taken into custody at gunpoint. According to the police report, two firearms - including the alleged murder weapon - were found in Beckwith’s possession at the time of his arrest.
Ashley says Parker Police officers had no constitutional authority to do more than temporarily detain Beckwith at the scene. Instead, her client was transported to La Paz County Jail and held for transportation back to Havasu.
According to Ashley, Beckwith’s arrest was wrongful, as was the search of his vehicle and seizure of the property found inside. Police only obtained warrants to search Beckwith’s vehicle, and for Beckwith’s arrest, after the arrest had been made, Ashley said.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho is scheduled to hear Ashley’s argument, and counter-arguments from the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, at a Jan. 10 status conference and evidentiary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.