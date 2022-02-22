The U.S. Marshal’s Service has arrested a man from Maryland who was living in Bouse.
On Thursday, the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force arrested Jason Douglas Lowry of Washington County, Md. He is wanted in Maryland on 11 counts of possession of child pornography and charges of rape and assault of a six-year-old girl.
The arrest was made with the assistance of the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office.
In a press release, U.S. Marshal David Gonzalez said, “Of all the dangerous fugitives that the U.S. Marshals arrest, the individuals who are charged with the rape of minors and engaged in child pornography, are especially important to us.” The press release stated that, in October 2020, the Circuit Court for Washington County in Maryland issued an arrest warrant for Lowry for failing to appear to face 11 charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. Additionally, it is alleged that in July of 2021, Lowry committed 2nd degree rape, other sex offenses and assault of a six-year-old girl who was known to him. Later that year, the District Court for Washington County in Maryland indicted Lowry on these charges and issued a second warrant for his arrest.
While the investigation was originally handled by the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, it was soon determined Lowry had gone to Bouse. The U.S. Marshal’s Office in Yuma was asked to assist in locating in Lowry.
Lowry had been befriended and given employment by a man who was not aware he was a wanted sexual predator.
Lowry was arrested without incident and booked into the La Paz County Jail to await extradition to Maryland.
“The Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force is a U.S. Marshals Service led multi-jurisdictional fugitive apprehension unit responsible for more than 2,157 arrests in the last year,” the press release stated. “The task force is comprised of 22 agencies bringing together the resources of federal, state and local law enforcement to locate and arrest the community’s most violent offenders and sexual predators.”
Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.
