A Phoenix man accused of trafficking cocaine in Havasu will be sentenced next month, after signing a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors.
Alonso Mendoza, 39, signed the agreement on Thursday, under which he will plead guilty to charges of possession of narcotic drugs for sale. In exchange for his plea, charges of conspiracy to sell narcotic drugs will be dismissed against the defendant.
Mendoza is expected to serve six months in jail under the agreement, with supervised probation of a length to be determined by a Mohave Superior Court Judge.
“Our case was weaker than we initially anticipated, and the defense counsel knew it,” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout this week. “This isn’t the kind of plea agreement that I would normally offer in a case like this.”
Mendoza was one of eight defendants indicted last year in what police believed to be a conspiracy to traffic cocaine in Lake Havasu City.
Investigation in the case began in August 2019, and involved multiple law enforcement agencies. Mendoza was believed to have arranged the sale of cocaine in Havasu through intermediaries, with deliveries received and payments taken by his alleged accomplices.
Also indicted in the case were Phoenix resident Johanna Altamiranno, 35; and Havasu residents Nicanor Corona, 38, Julio Cabrera-Leon, 36, Mario Delgado, 34, Michael Brewer, 36, Christian Nava, 30, and Mendoza’s brother, 35-year-old Fernando Mendoza.
Claerhout moved to dismiss charges in February against Fernando Mendoza, Corona, Cabrera-Leon and Altamiranno, citing a lack of evidence to conclusively prove their possible roles in the conspiracy.
Brewer and Delgado accepted plea agreements with prosecutors in December and January, resulting in convictions on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Each was sentenced to one year of supervised probation.
All charges against Nava were dismissed in September, after Nava was killed in a Texas motorcycle accident while awaiting trial.
Alonso Mendoza is next scheduled to appear Aug. 18 in Mohave Superior Court for judgment and sentencing in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.