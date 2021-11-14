A Lake Havasu City man accused of sexual conduct with a 14-year-old victim is scheduled to appear today for arraignment in Mohave County Superior Court.
Neal D. Ferrara, 23, was arrested Oct. 21 on charges of sexual conduct with a minor. According to an indictment filed last month in Mohave Superior Court, the accusation stems from reports that Ferrara may have engaged in sexual intercourse or contact with the victim at a Dover Avenue address Oct. 7.
Ferrara remained in custody at Mohave County Jail until Wednesday, when he was released on $25,000 bond.
As of Friday, the Lake Havasu City Police Department had yet to release an incident report in the case.
He is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment at 9 a.m. today.
