A man is in custody this weekend after an alleged stabbing incident at the intersection of Catalina and Palisades Drives.
According to police, reporting parties contacted emergency dispatchers at about 7 p.m. to report the stabbing. Officers allegedly arrested the sole suspect in the incident immediately after they arrived on the scene.
As of Saturday evening, police officials were collecting additional information in the incident before final charges against the alleged suspect, whose name has not yet been made public.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
