GOLDEN VALLEY — A Las Vegas youth will face felony charges in a school shooting threat that took place in Golden Valley this week.
The incident took place Wednesday morning, when officials at Golden Valley’s Black Mountain Elementary School received as many as two phone calls, which threatened a possible planned shooting at the campus. Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies searched the school’s campus for suspicious activity, and maintained a presence at the school through Wednesday afternoon. Detectives have allegedly identified the caller as a 13-year-old Las Vegas resident, who was located Thursday with the assistance of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The juvenile, who has not been identified by sheriff’s officials, allegedly admitted to the incident when questioned by investigators. The threat was deemed non-credible, but the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the department takes such threats seriously. Sheriff’s officials say the suspect is now being charged with felony counts of disrupting an educational institute and making terrorist threats. The suspect has been booked into a juvenile detention center in Las Vegas, and may face additional charges in Nevada related to Wednesday’s incident.
