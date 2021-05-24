Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a home on the 2400 block of Cisco Drive after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle.
According to alleged witness statements, 32-year-old Havasu resident John C. Polcyn was helping a resident with work around his home on May 15. While at the location, police say Polcyn entered the homeowner’s truck and drove away from the scene without permission.
The homeowner chose not to press charges against Polcyn for what would otherwise have qualified as a felony count of theft of a motor vehicle. Officers were able to contact Polcyn via his mobile phone, and Polcyn allegedly told officers he was dropping off his girlfriend. He agreed to return the truck to the victim’s residence and meet with officers at the scene.
Officers learned that Polcyn was wanted on two warrants issued days prior, on misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court for two pending drug cases this month.
Police executed the warrants for Polcyn’s arrest, and transported him to Lake Havasu City Jail. Polcyn was also warned against returning to the victim’s home.
