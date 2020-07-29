A felony suspect in Lake Havasu City was taken into custody by immigration officials last month, after police allegedly learned he was residing in the U.S. illegally.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called June 14 to the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard and Challenger Drive after receiving reports of a suspicious person.
According to alleged witness statements, 46-year-old Israel Suarez was seen walking in the area, and entered the garage of an occupied residence. When the homeowner confronted Suarez, he allegedly left the scene.
Officers soon found Suarez, who allegedly refused to identify himself. When questioned, Suarez allegedly gave a false last name. Suarez allegedly spoke broken English, but told officers that he did not speak Spanish. When asked if he was in the country legally, Suarez allegedly told officers he was a U.S. citizen, but did not know his social security number.
Suarez was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of first-degree criminal trespassing. Investigators attempted to use fingerprint testing to determine Suarez’ true identity through Arizona Department of Public Safety records, the report said, but only found a list of multiple aliases and dates of birth.
Unable to glean the suspect’s true last name, investigators in the case identified him as “Israel Suarez,” as per his most recent alias.
Police say Suarez had been deported from the U.S. on several previous occasions, with deportation records from 1989 through 2017 – and had been told multiple times over the past 30 years to never again return to the U.S.
Police contacted Border Patrol officials after Suarez’ arrest, and he has since been deported from the U.S.
