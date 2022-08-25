Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a trooper used his unmarked SUV to stop a wrong-way driver on a freeway in Tempe. DPS reported receiving calls about someone driving a sedan the wrong way on Interstate 10 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities believe a 22-year-old man was driving impaired and going southbound in the northbound lanes. DPS says the trooper “made the courageous decision to collide with the vehicle, successfully bringing it to a stop.” They say the trooper and the other driver were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. DPS says the wrong-way driver likely will face charges. His name wasn’t immediately released and DPS didn’t identify the trooper involved.