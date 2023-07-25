A Lake Havasu City woman was cited this Fourth of July weekend, after she reportedly removed her top and exposed herself in front of patrons at a McCulloch Boulevard restaurant.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of North McCulloch Boulevard at about 9:40 p.m. July 4, where restaurant employees reported that a female suspect was seen topless in front of the location. Police allegedly found the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Jennifer Lowe, heavily intoxicated at the scene.
