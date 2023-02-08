Allo Communications is already installing its fiber infrastructure in multiple locations in Lake Havasu City and Kingman as it works to bring internet, video and phone services to both cities. But Allo officials say they are still waiting for permission from the Arizona State Land Department that will be needed in order to actually connect both communities to the world wide web.
Allo Director of External Relations Dwight Wininger visited the Tri-City Council’s meeting on Wednesday to provide updates on the company’s efforts in Mohave County. The Tri-City Council consists of the mayors from Lake Havasu City, Kingman, and Bullhead City. Wininger detailed Allo’s progress on construction in both Kingman and Havasu, but said the company’s biggest challenge in both locations is obtaining the permissions needed from the state land department.
Wininger said Allo is planning to build redundancy into its network in Mohave County, both in carriers and in routes that connect the cities to the internet.
Wininger said Lake Havasu City’s primary connection will be through a Lumen facility located about 6 miles north of town on State Route 95 that provides internet from Phoenix. He said Allo plans to install an underground line and an aerial line to provide redundancy.
Meanwhile, Kingman’s primary connection will be through an underground line and an aerial line connecting to a Zayo facility in Golden Valley that brings internet to the area from Las Vegas. Kingman and Lake Havasu City will also be linked together through lines along I-40, with a second Zayo connection at a facility along the interstate on Griffith Road.
“That way if there is a failure on the Lumen route, it is rerouted through Zayo for Lake Havasu City,” Wininger told the council. “If there is a failure on the Zayo route, it is rerouted through Lumen for the people in Kingman. That is how we have redundancy, in both carriers and routes, to both cities.”
But Wininger said right now neither the lines connecting Lake Havasu City to the Lumen facility, nor the ones running from Kingman to Zayo in Golden Valley can be completed without obtaining the proper permits from the Arizona State Land Department. He said Allo started that process back in October, but it has been moving slowly.
Wininger said the 6 mile connector from Havasu to Lumen includes a roughly half-mile stretch through Arizona State Lands property, as well as two additional 200 foot stretches. He said Allo needs to obtain permits from the department for all three locations before it can complete that construction, and the company was told in December that it would need a cultural permit in addition to the other permissions.
Wininger said the cultural survey is expected to be completed this week, and should be submitted to state lands within the next 30 days. He said the survey will need to be approved by the department, then the State Land Department will be able to consider approving the permits.
He said once Allo receives those permissions, they expect to be able to open their Havasu market after about 45 to 60 days to complete construction and testing.
Similarly, the fiber lines connecting Kingman to the Zayo facility in Golden Valley will also require a permit from Arizona State Lands in order to install about 3,000 feet of lines through Clack Canyon. He said the department finally told Allo two weeks ago that a cultural permit will not be needed for that, which should speed up the process by a few weeks for Kingman. But he said Allo is still waiting on the other permits needed for construction from the state lands department.
Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that new Gov. Katie Hobbs is still working through cabinet appointments, so there is currently no Arizona State Land Director.
“Once one is appointed, which we anticipate to be very quickly, we will resume our support in getting some of those permits moved through and getting the processes worked out,” Sheehy said.
Wininger said right now it looks like Allo will be able to open its market in Kingman first - because it doesn’t need a cultural permit for Kingman - but said Havasu would likely be just a few weeks behind. He told the council that his best estimate for when service could be available in Kingman is “mid-second quarter” of 2023.
Lake Havasu City
Wininger said Allo has already installed 365,832 feet of fiber cables in Havasu.
He said the company breaks up its city-wide installation into smaller groupings of 8,000 to 10,000 rooftops - including residential, commercial, and government buildings. He said construction is already underway in eight of those groupings in Havasu, with two of them already more than 80% complete.
Wininger said there are a total of 57 groupings throughout Havasu.
Both of Allo’s central offices in Havasu have already been completed, which is where it will house equipment and electronics. Allo’s storefront in Havasu is currently under construction at 2186 McCulloch Blvd., and is estimated to be finished by Feb. 28. Allo’s warehouse in Havasu is located at 1680 W. Acoma Blvd. The tech office is at 2590 N. Kiowa Blvd., and Allo’s laydown yard is near the airport at Whelan Drive and Whelan Circle.
Kingman
Wininger said Allo has already installed 131,092 feet of fiber cable in Kingman.
He said construction is already underway in three separate groupings of 8,000 to 10,000 rooftops, and the company is awaiting the permits to get started on another four similar groups of buildings. He said there are a total of 35 such groups throughout Kingman.
Wininger said Allo is particularly mindful of the priority to provide fiber internet to the Kingman airport as soon as possible due to its impact on economic development. He said the airport was included in the first grouping to begin construction and promised that the airport would be among the first customers once Allo is able to open up the market.
Wininger said Kingman will also have two central offices to house equipment and electronics. The first, on Wikieup Avenue in Kingman, is expected to be completed today. The other is under construction on Gordon Drive, which Wininger said will serve as the “head end” to bring video into all of Allo’s Arizona markets.
Wininger said Allo also has a warehouse located at 9750 Shipping Lane. He said its storefront at 3153 N. Stockton Hill Road is currently under construction.
Allo expansion
Allo originally started in Lincoln, Nebraska in 2003 and has since expanded to multiple cities in Nebraska and Colorado; and is now moving into Arizona.
Wininger told the council Allo currently offers service in 25 communities with a total population of about 1 million residents. He said the company also has 17 additional markets under construction and is hoping to announce plans for more markets soon. Wininger said Allo’s goal is to serve communities with a combined population of 2 million people within three years.
Lake Havasu City was the first market in Arizona that Allo announced it would be coming to, quickly followed by the announcement for Kingman. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is also providing Allo an additional $4 million from its share of the American Rescue Plan Act to expand its fiber services to rural areas surrounding Kingman. Allo has also announced plans to bring service to Yuma and San Luis, and Wininger said the company is looking at a dozen more cities in Arizona at this time.
Wininger said Allo is also expanding in both Nebraska and Colorado.
