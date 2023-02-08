Allo Communications

Crews from Allo work to install fiber internet in a residential neighborhood near Paseo Dorado and Via Naranja near the Lake Havasu Golf Club in August 2022.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Allo Communications is already installing its fiber infrastructure in multiple locations in Lake Havasu City and Kingman as it works to bring internet, video and phone services to both cities. But Allo officials say they are still waiting for permission from the Arizona State Land Department that will be needed in order to actually connect both communities to the world wide web.

Allo Director of External Relations Dwight Wininger visited the Tri-City Council’s meeting on Wednesday to provide updates on the company’s efforts in Mohave County. The Tri-City Council consists of the mayors from Lake Havasu City, Kingman, and Bullhead City. Wininger detailed Allo’s progress on construction in both Kingman and Havasu, but said the company’s biggest challenge in both locations is obtaining the permissions needed from the state land department.

