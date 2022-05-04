Allo Communications is hoping to have its first customers in Lake Havasu City online sometime after Labor Day, as the company wraps up the planning phase and prepares to begin installing the infrastructure for its internet, television, and telephone services in the next couple of months.
Many of Allo’s top brass including President and CEO Brad Moline and Director of External Relations Dwight Wininger were in Havasu on Wednesday to speak with residents and answer questions during a packed Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager at the London Bridge Resort. Arizona’s State Broadband Director Jeff Sobotka and Zach Harris with Gov. Doug Ducey’s office were also in attendance to welcome Allo to the state.
Harris and Sobotka both championed the importance of fast and reliable internet service, and the benefits they expect it to bring to Lake Havasu City.
Harris recognized Allo’s expected $50 million investment to bring its services to Havasu and welcomed the 10 gigabyte fiber internet service that will provide the fastest internet speeds in the entire state.
“That speed should not be taken lightly - I wish I could say 10 gigabytes more often when discussing broadband around the state,” Harris said. “This investment will be a catalyst, and will have a positive ripple effect for this region for generations.”
Sobotka said broadband connectivity is rapidly becoming a requirement to keep communities relevant in the digital economy. He said with Allo coming to town Havasu will have the same connectivity available as people in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or anywhere else.
“It is the gift that keeps on giving,” Sobotka said. “It is an infrastructure investment that will continue.”
Sobotka said fast and reliable internet has ripple effects throughout the community by making online classes or remote healthcare checkups a viable option, along with the ability to work from home.
“More often than not when you hire a doctor for the medical center they have a spouse that is traveling with them,” Sobotka said. “In many cases that spouse has a high end job as well. Since the pandemic a lot of those jobs can be done remotely. So you are going to get better doctors and you are going to get better teachers for your high school. You can attract people who have spouses that want to work for American Airlines as a reservation agent because they can do that right here in Lake Havasu City.”
On a community survey completed last year, Lake Havasu City residents rated internet service as one of their greatest concerns city-wide. Mayor Cal Sheehy said the city has been focusing on attracting additional internet providers to town for even longer than that.
“We were willing to talk to anyone, and we did,” Sheehy said. “We talked to anyone who would talk to us. The best thing about Allo Communications is that they came to the table and they were very upfront. They laid it all on the table, and there were no sales gimmicks… Not only did they choose Lake Havasu City as their first introduction in the State of Arizona, they are also doing it with a completely private investment of $50 million.”
Lake Havasu City already has internet service providers in town, but Sheehy said Allo’s operation will finally give residents some choice.
“We are basically putting it back in your hands,” Sheehy said. “Now you have the choice of what works best for you and your family. Whatever works best for you, we support you doing that.”
Moline said he is excited to become a part of Lake Havasu City.
“Allo has built probably 30 markets, and each market is unique,” Moline said. “We are guests in your town right now. After the next two or three years we are going to be part of your town and we are going to live with you for the next 50.”
Construction
Todd Heyne, the chief construction officer for Allo, told Today’s News-Herald that the company is clearing the last few hurdles before it will be able to start installing its infrastructure. He said at this point kicking off construction sometime in June appears to be a fairly safe bet.
“A lot of it depends on permitting,” Heyne said. “We are meeting with the city [Wednesday] and we are going to work out the permitting timelines. We also have to permit all of the poles with Unisource - the pole owners - so that also takes some time. So we are going as quickly as we can to get the permits. As soon as the permits are in place we will begin construction.”
Moline said the infrastructure is expected to take about two years to completely install throughout the city and surrounding area.
Heyne said Allo will set up two central offices around town that will serve as the hubs for providing service throughout the community. He said the central offices will be located near Starline Elementary and Havasupai Elementary schools. The immediate areas surrounding the offices will be the first to see construction and the infrastructure will spread throughout the city from there.
“We build feeder routes that go out from there,” Heyne said. “All along there we will have centralized nodes where the fiber splits and goes to every home. So the fiber will go directly from your house to that central office – you will have a dedicated fiber line.”
Heyne said construction is generally completed in groups of about 1,000 rooftops – which could be a residence, business, government building, or anything else. Moline said the first group of 1,000 rooftops will be connected and tested sometime after Labor Day, and Allo plans to continue to add another group of 1,000 potential customers about once per month after that.
Heyne said residents can keep up to date on Allo’s construction and operations at allofiber.com, which he said includes a map that will allow people to see where their home or business falls on the grid, and an estimate for when construction will begin in that area. But Heyne said residents will be given a heads up about construction in their area whether they check the website or not.
“When it comes to your neighborhood, everyone should get a postcard,” he said. “If there are any access requirements where we need to go to your backyard, or get into back easements, you will get a sticker on your door as well as a knock on your door. Then you will see the trucks, you’ll see the safety shirts and helmets, you will definitely know when it is coming in your neighborhood.”
Moline said being “hassle free” is one of Allo’s four core values. He admitted that some hassle during the construction phase is unavoidable, but he promised that Allo will always be focused on making it right.
“We won’t be perfect - we will damage some sidewalk or something - but we will fix it,” Moline said. “If we didn’t notice it and you need it fixed please call us. Don’t call the city, call us. We have a restoration repair team. We will institute it and work with you to make sure that it is satisfactory to you. That is important because I would love to say that these next two years are hassle free - it’s not. You are already seeing our trucks around. Just wait. You are going to see a lot of those green trucks all over the city.”
Moline said throughout the construction phase Allo plans to work closely with the city to make sure the Allo crews don’t get in the way of city crews. But he said they will also collaborate when it makes sense, like to lay conduit down while crews have a road torn up for construction or maintenance.
About the service
Nebraska-based Allo Communications offers internet, television and telephone services, but Moline said about 65% to 70% of the company’s residential customers only purchase broadband. Although Allo will be installing 10 gigabyte infrastructure throughout the city, Moline said residential speeds will start out with a maximum of 2.3GB.
Moline said Allo has an Affordable Connectivity Program plan for individuals who qualify for the low-income assistance program that provides speeds of 100 megabytes for $30 – although he said the plan is free to qualifying customers after the federal assistance for the program is factored in.
Otherwise, residential customers will be able to choose from speeds of 500MB, 1GB, and 2.3 GB. Moline said the price for 500MB is about $70 per month, 1GB is a little more than $100, and the 2.3 GB service, which is still relatively new for Allo, currently costs about $150 to $175.
“That is just an introductory price - it is going to come down,” Moline said. “I haven’t figured out what it is going to be because we don’t know what it is really going to cost.”
Moline said business customers are handled a little bit differently than residential ones. He said Allo has the ability to customize a plan to provide whatever speed a business requires up to 10GB.
Allo Communications is planning a storefront for the business at 2186 N. McCulloch Blvd. and Heyne said the store is expected to open sometime over the summer – before customers are able to sign up for service.
Wininger said Allo has hired 30 employees who are already working in Havasu. He said the company expects to have about 39 employees by the end of the year and 62 total employees by the end of 2023.
