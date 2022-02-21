Allo Communications could begin installing internet, television, and phone services in Lake Havasu City in April.
The Nebraska-based company has already received all of the permissions it needs from Lake Havasu City to begin installing 10 gigabit fiber internet service, but is still waiting on the Arizona Corporation Commission for the final approval to start construction. Permission from the ACC is required in order to install phone lines in Arizona – although it is not needed for internet or television. Allo Marketing Director Tanna Hanna said the company’s application is scheduled to be considered by the corporation commission during its meeting on March 24.
She said if the ACC signs off on Allo’s plans, the company hopes to begin construction in Havasu in April.
In September Allo announced its plans to bring its 10GB internet, television, and phone services to Lake Havasu City with a $50 million investment in infrastructure to get the network up and running. Havasu was the first location in Arizona that Allo announced it plans to move into, but the Nebraska-based company has since made similar announcements about plans to offer service in the Kingman area and in Yuma.
Allo currently provides services in 27 communities – all in Nebraska and Colorado
Hanna said when the company has begun offering telecommunication’s services in a new state in the past, it has taken between 60 and 90 days to receive the necessary approvals from that state. But the Arizona Corporation Commission, which is an elected state-wide position, has been a little bit more slow-moving than Nebraska or Colorado. Today is the 172nd day since Allo submitted its application to the ACC on Sept. 3, and the corporation commission’s meeting on March 24 will be 202 days after the application was filed.
“Unfortunately, the corporation commission has created an environment where it is very difficult to get quick and expedient results so that Allo can move forward with their $50 million investment in our community,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “Most importantly, when they are able to move forward, our citizens will have access to reliable, high-speed broadband services and additional options to augment the services already offered in our community.”
Sheehy said bringing additional internet providers is a top priority for Havasu, and Allo’s application to complete construction in city rights of way, and its lease agreement with the city, were approved within a few weeks. Sheehy said Havasu has also supported Allo’s application that is currently under consideration by the corporation commission.
“I have reached out to Chairwoman Lea Marquez Peterson to see if the corporation commission could expedite the hearing on this matter,” Sheehy said. “We have also offered our support for approval.”
Allo President Brad Moline told Today’s News-Herald in September that the construction process for a community of Havasu’s size is expected to take a couple years to complete, but various neighborhoods around town will be able to start using the telecommunication services once the infrastructure in their area is completed. Moline said the first customers will be able to start receiving services about 120 to 150 days after construction kicks off. If construction starts at the beginning of April that would mean the first customers would likely be able to start using Allo sometime around August or September.
Hanna said Allo’s storefront is also expected to open sometime this summer, and will be located at 2186 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Moline said in September that construction in Havasu will likely focus on the most dense areas of town first – working its way to more sparsely populated areas of town as well as areas outside the city limits like Desert Hills.
A map showing where Allo plans to build in Havasu is available at allofiber.com/Havasu. The website also allows residents to type in their address to find out when service will be available in their neighborhood. Currently all of the addresses in Havasu say the neighborhood is in the design phase. But Hanna said the map will be updated as construction gets underway. Hanna said Allo will also notify residents with postcards and emails to let them know when construction will be taking place in their neighborhood.
Hanna said Allo is also actively hiring for technicians, customer service, and many other positions in Havasu. People can apply to work for Allo at allofiber.com/careers – which listed 27 jobs openings in Havasu as of Monday morning.
