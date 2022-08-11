Allo Communications kicked off construction this summer on the infrastructure it will eventually need to offer high-speed fiber internet, television, and phone services to residents throughout Lake Havasu City and the immediate surrounding area.

Allo spokesperson Tanna Hanna said the company plans to start installing its first customers before the end of 2022. According to the map on Allo’s website, construction is underway in an irregularly shaped area in central Havasu on the northernmost edges of Lake Havasu Golf Club, stretching north towards N. McCulloch Boulevard and reaching as far as Tradewind Drive. Multiple Allo employees, trucks and trailers could be seen working in that area on Thursday afternoon.

