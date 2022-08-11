Allo Communications kicked off construction this summer on the infrastructure it will eventually need to offer high-speed fiber internet, television, and phone services to residents throughout Lake Havasu City and the immediate surrounding area.
Allo spokesperson Tanna Hanna said the company plans to start installing its first customers before the end of 2022. According to the map on Allo’s website, construction is underway in an irregularly shaped area in central Havasu on the northernmost edges of Lake Havasu Golf Club, stretching north towards N. McCulloch Boulevard and reaching as far as Tradewind Drive. Multiple Allo employees, trucks and trailers could be seen working in that area on Thursday afternoon.
In May, Allo’s Chief Construction Officer Todd Heyne said construction is generally completed in groups of about 1,000 rooftops – be they a residence, business, or government building. Once the infrastructure is connected and tested Allo will be able to offer their services to those buildings and will move on to another group of 1,000 potential customers at a rate of about one group per month.
The process is expected to take about two years before all residences throughout Havasu are able to be connected.
Allo CEO Brad Moline said in May that, although Allo strives to be “hassle free,” some hassle during the construction process is unavoidable. He asks residents to contact Allo directly if construction has left damage behind, and the company will send out a restoration repair team to fix the issue.
Hanna said Allo is also currently remodeling its two future local storefronts. One will be located at 1680 W. Acoma Blvd. near State Route 95. The other storefront will be on Main Street near Acoma, located at 2186 McCulloch Blvd.
Hanna said Allo will have its pricing and product selection for Havasu available in early October. In May, Moline said residential customers will be able to choose from internet speeds of 500MB, 1 GB, and 2.3 GB for $70, $100, and $150 to $175 respectively. He said business customers will have the ability to customize their plan with speeds up to 10GB.
Up to date information is available at allofiber.com/Havasu, including a map of the areas in the city that are currently under construction.
