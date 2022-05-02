Allo Communications is expected to kick off construction soon to bring its high-speed, 10-gigibyte, fiber internet service to Lake Havasu City after receiving the last of the permissions needed to move forward in late March.
Allo announced its intention to bring its internet, television, and telephone services to Havasu in September, and the company quickly received the approvals, permits and permissions it needed from the city. The Nebraska-based company currently provides services in 27 communities in Nebraska and Colorado, but Havasu was the first city in Arizona that Allo announced its intentions to move to. In order to provide telephone services in the state, Allo needed permission from the Arizona Corporation Commission which took several months to schedule the request for a hearing. When the hearing was held in late March the ACC approved the application – opening the door for construction to begin.
Allo has since disclosed plans to brings its services to Kingman and Yuma as well.
Allo’s top brass will be coming to Havasu later this week, and is expected to provide details about the company’s plans in Havasu including connectivity for residents and businesses, and the schedule for construction in May. President and CEO Brad Moline, Director of External Relations Dwight Wininger, and Vice President and State Broadband Director Jeff Sobotka will all be available to answer questions during Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager on Wednesday.
“Our citizens have been excited to learn more about the expansion of broadband, and options within our community,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “We thought with this week coinciding with our regularly scheduled Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager, we would take advantage of the CEO of Allo Communications being in Lake Havasu City. He is bringing his company and resources to our coffee to answer questions and tell our citizens more about the exciting investments that they have in store for Lake Havasu City.”
The special Coffee with the Mayor is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Sunset Room at London Bridge Resort – located at 1477 Queens Bay.
When Allo announced its plans to come to Havasu in September, Moline told Today’s News-Herald that the company plans to invest $50 million into infrastructure that will eventually give access to all of Havasu and the immediately surrounding residents and businesses. He said construction in a city of Havasu’s size is expected to take about 2 years to complete, but various neighborhoods around town will be able to start using the services once infrastructure in their area is complete.
Moline said in September that the first customers in town will be able to start receiving Allo’s services roughly six to seven months after construction begins. If construction begins in May, that would put services starting to come online in September or October. Moline also said construction will likely focus on the densest areas of town first – working its way to more sparsely populated areas and outlying areas like Desert Hills.
Allo Communications has also said that it expects to open its storefront in Havasu – located at 2186 N. McCulloch Blvd., sometime this summer.
Sheehy said giving local residents and businesses more choices when it comes to internet has been a top priority for the city in the last few years, and he is glad to see that Allo is getting ready to move forward.
“We are excited to get additional options online for our citizens,” Sheehy said. “Our business community and our citizens have been deprived of reliable high-speed connectivity for too long. This announcement from Allo starting to get one step closer means that our citizens will have access all the quicker. When they are done folks who choose to go on this service will have access to the fastest internet speeds in the state of Arizona. Our citizens deserve that. We have been paying for services for a long time that have just not been reliable.”
In a standardized community survey conducted in Havasu in the spring of 2021, just 14% of the 1,699 respondents rated affordable high-speed internet access in Havasu as “good” or “excellent.” That was the lowest score of all 63 communities that asked the same question on their own National Community Survey.
