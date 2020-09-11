For weeks, the air remained heavy with smoke and debris as first responders faced the bleak reality of Ground Zero. And on every street corner that surrounded them, the faces of the dead and the missing watched from fliers and photographs, reminding rescuers why they were there.
The ruin of the World Trade Center is an image that has haunted former Lake Havasu City resident Dominick Roselli for almost two decades. As recovery efforts continued in the weeks and months that followed the tragedy, Roselli was among a volunteer fire company from Lakehurst, New Jersey, that lended their aid at the scene.
For 11 days, working 12-hour shifts, Roselli and his crew sifted through the tower’s remains in a desperate search for survivors: Victims who were within the World Trade Center when its towers fell, or New York City Firefighters who were buried beneath its ruin. Roselli found only the remains of the deceased, and hope fading with each passing day.
Roselli now lives alone in Bullhead City, where he suffers from prolonged PTSD and a lung disease known as Reactive Airways Dysfunction Syndrome. The condition was first discovered in 2015, and has since been linked to health issues of hundreds of 9/11 rescue workers and surviving victims of the World Trade Center attacks.
Because of his chronic lung disease, Roselli was forced to retire from firefighting at the age of 51. He doesn’t draw attention to his service on 9/11 - Roselli prefers not to share much information about himself with strangers.
“I think about it, at least once every day,” Roselli said Thursday. “It’s taken a financial and emotional toll. My marriage has fallen apart because of the health and mental issues. At this time of year, I get really moody. I have nightmares.”
The last time Roselli attended a 9/11 remembrance ceremony was in Lake Havasu City, in 2018. The experience was too painful for him to revisit, Roselli said.
“I got really emotional, I started to cry … I had a rough time of it,” Roselli said. “I thought about what I’ll do on 9/11 … I decided to just work all day.”
Almost 3,000 people were killed during the attack on the World Trade Center. Of the victims, more than 400 were emergency first responders who arrived before the towers collapsed.
For years after the events of 9/11, former New York City firefighter Thomas Fenech didn’t talk about that day.
“The first few years were the toughest,” Fenech said. “It’s hard to put into words, the emotions you feel. I deal with PTSD, and living with it is a tough experience.”
Fenech was traveling across the Brooklyn Bridge that morning when he saw smoke erupt from the World Trade Center’s north tower. He responded immediately, and was among the first emergency workers to arrive. Fenech would spend the next eight months at Ground Zero, dispensing tools and equipment to rescuers and crew members while he assisted in recovery efforts.
“On Sept. 11 I’m shaky all day long, and a little gun-shy about going to ceremonies,” Fenech said. “It’s like a witness at Pearl Harbor, going back 19 years later. It’s a day of flashbacks … I lost friends and coworkers. But at some point I had to move on.”
Fenech, now a Lake Havasu City resident, works with community organizations and veterans groups to orchestrate Havasu’s annual 9/11 Rededication Ceremony at London Bridge Beach.
“It’s not a day for politicians,” Fenech said. “It’s about the first responders, and the people who were there. And even all of the people who enlisted in the arm forces, probably within days of 9/11. It’s a day to remember them.”
But beyond remembering the sacrifice and service of those who responded to the attacks, Fenech says people should observe the enduring spirit of compassion that compelled the heroes of 9/11.
“It’s about being a Good Samaritan,” Fenech said. “That’s something the younger generation needs to learn - to be good in life. People are always going to need other people.That’s what 9/11 is all about.”
The city’s annual 9/11 Rededication Ceremony is scheduled to begin 8:30 a.m. Friday. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, attendance will be by invitation only. According to Fenech, video of the event will be available to watch online early next week.
