PARKER — A Wyoming girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found after authorities pulled over a vehicle on State Route 95 near Parker.
According to a news release from the La Paz County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle involved in an Amber Alert out of Wyoming, was stopped by deputies on Friday.
James Martin Warren, 36, of Casper, Wyoming, was taken into custody by La Paz County Sheriff’s deputies.
A 14-year-old female who was the subject of the alert was found unharmed in the vehicle. The girl was identified in other media sources at Gracelyn Pratt, who was reported missing after she did not return home from school on Wednesday. Martin has been described by officials as a family acquaintance.
According to the Casper Star Tribune, police believe Pratt had been communicating for some time with Martin, and they had been seen together in the days leading up to her disappearance.
Police have not commented on a possible motive for Pratt and Martin leaving Wyoming, the newspaper said.
In a press release, the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was spotted at 8:12 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the community of Bouse. It was headed north of State Route 72 towards the Town of Parker.
The Amber Alert was issued by the State of Wyoming for a 14-year-old girl who was listed as missing and endangered. A Sheriff’s Deputy located and stopped the vehicle at milepost 138 on State Route 95. Martin was arrested on an outstanding warrant for felony custodial interference. The case was turned over to the FBI.
The vehicle was spotted and detected by a Flock Safety Camera operated by the Sheriff’s Office. Flock Safety is a company that specializes in high-definition cameras for outdoor and neighborhood work.
