Members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 757 gathered on Friday morning to hold a ceremony in honor of the 13 servicemen and women who were killed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.
The service members were “soldiers, sailors and Marines,” said the detachment’s Commandant Kim McCoy. He said that although none of the deceased members were from Lake Havasu City that the service they provided to others warranted a ceremony to memorialize them.
“They all gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect others and to get others to safety,” McCoy said. “Today, we just wanted to honor those 13.”
The ceremony was held around the stone marker on the Havasu Memorial Walkway that was created in remembrance of the 13 deceased service members. Randy Kozak, member of Detachment 757, was the veteran who spearheaded the creation of the stone.
Kozak says he was moved to have the stone made after he first heard about the attacks that happened one year ago. The veteran has plans to make the ceremony an annual event in order to honor those who were killed in Kabul.
“I knew I had to do something. I live in the most patriotic city in the country and we’ve got this marvelous walkway here,” Kozak said. “So, I contacted the walkway and here we are.”
Detachment 757’s Past Commandant Bud Watts said that the men and women who lost their lives were heroes who were “trying to rescue people from the turmoil that was going on at Kabul.” Watts added that in addition to the American lives that were saved by the service members that Afghanistan women and children were also rescued.
“That’s what they were doing when they lost their lives in the protection of our people and that’s really heroic,” Watts said.
A presentation of colors along with the playing of Taps was orchestrated by the detachment’s Color Guard/Honor Guard. Those in attendance held a moment of silence in remembrance of the fallen service members.
Council members David Lane, Michele Lin, Cameron Moses and Nancy Campbell made an appearance at the ceremony to show their support. Mayor Cal Sheehy was also present and spoke with residents after the commemoration had concluded.
“Lake Havasu City is the most patriotic community in the United States so it was only fitting that the Marine Corps League put on this event,” Sheehy said. “It’s a short ceremony but it does not underestimate the impact that the servicemen and women do for us every single day.”
